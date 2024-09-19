Photo Credit: State Department photo by Zinna Senbetta/ Public Domain

Saudi Arabia will not agree to normalization with the State of Israel without the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Wednesday.

“We renew the kingdom’s rejection and strong condemnation of the crimes of the Israeli occupation authority against the Palestinian people,” he said in a statement.

No mention was made of the invasion and slaughter of 1,200 people in southern Israel by thousands of Hamas-led terrorists from Gaza that launched the current war on October 7, 2023.

“The kingdom will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that,” the Crown Prince added.

Mohammed bin Salman, also known as “MBS” is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, and often stands in for his aging father, King Salman. The Crown Prince has been responsible for significant modernization in his country. However, he remains firmly supportive of the Biden Administration’s insistence on a “two state solution” that would create another terrorist state on Israel’s borders.

