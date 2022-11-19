Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Four Syrian soldiers were killed and at least one other was injured early Saturday in missile strikes on Iranian targets in Syria’s coastal areas.

The strike came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, according to local sources.

Among the dead was a high-ranking Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officer and several other lower-ranking officers and soldiers.

Syria: this morning Israel killed a SAA high-ranking Officer as well as other officers & soldiers during airstrikes on the Coast & Homs province. Those identified so far:

– Lt Colonel from Latakia province

– Captain (Engineer) from Ghab (NW. Hama). pic.twitter.com/j86FE1HRO7 — QalaatM (@QalaatM) November 19, 2022

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) accused the Israel Air Force of carrying out the air strikes and said Syrian air defenses shot down some of the missiles.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attacks were aimed at a weapons and ammunition cache at the Shayrat Air Base in Homs, Iranian targets in the Masyaf area in Hama and the Jabal area near Russia’s Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia.

The missile fire targeted weapons and ammunition sites, including an air defense battery.

The Syrian Energy Ministry subsequently reported that a power line failed in Latakia due to the attack.

The IDF has not commented on the report in accordance with official state policy.