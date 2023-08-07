Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Four soldiers were killed and four others wounded as a result of an Israeli air strike in the vicinity of Damascus, the Syrian state agency SANA reported overnight Monday.

ממקורות אופוזיציה סורית: רגע פגיעת חיל האוויר הישראלי במיליציות איראניות בסביבת דמשק@migansh5 pic.twitter.com/BMR9vH7RdK — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 7, 2023

A military source told SANA that “at about twenty-two minutes past midnight today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus, and our air defense system intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.”

The source added: “The aggression led to the death of four soldiers, the wounding of four others, and some material losses.”

According to estimates, the attack was aimed at warehouses with advanced Iran-made weapons. The IDF refused to comment on the report.