Photo Credit: Hezbollah on Telegram

A Hezbollah truck that crashed last week near Beirut turns out to have been carrying some high-powered ordnance that was being delivered to the Lebanese terrorist group from Iran.

Security sources said the vehicle was carrying anti-tank missiles being sent to Hezbollah from the Islamic Republic.

Two civilians were killed, and several others were wounded by Hezbollah operatives who were escorting the truck at the time.

The terrorists opened fire when the civilians in the Christian community came to see what the truck was carrying.

One member of the Iranian terror proxy group was also shot and later died of his wounds.

The regular Lebanese Army said the incident is under investigation.