Photo Credit: EMSC
The earthquake's epicenter near Homs in Syria on August 12, 2024.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake centered near Homs, Syria, on Monday was felt in Beirut, Lebanon and in Israel as far south as Beersheba.

The quake hit at 11:56 local time, and its epicenter was 21 kilometers (13 miles) east of Homs, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). It took place at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). it was followed by some 15 aftershocks.

There were reports of collapsed houses near the epicenter, and 25 people who suffered injuries to various degrees.

There are reports in Arab media that in Beirut some believed it was an Israeli strike.

For others it brought up memories of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on February 6, 2023. That earthquake ended up killing more than 59,000 people.

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.

