Anonymous billboards have recently appeared in Beirut voicing stark opposition to Hezbollah and escalating tensions with Israel. Strategically placed in neighborhoods known for their opposition to Hezbollah, the blunt messages echo deep-seated Lebanese fears of further devastation and a plea for peace.

The people of Lebanon are sick of Hezbollah destroying their country. Billboards have popped up across Lebanon demanding Hezbollah back down. The signs read “Enough, we are fed up” and “We don’t want war” pic.twitter.com/609eYEnLxL — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) August 12, 2024

“We are tired enough, Lebanon does not want war,” declares one sign. Another reads, “A million displaced people will be here if the war expands, who will provide for them?” With memories of the Second Lebanon War still vivid and the ongoing destruction in Gaza fueling concerns, the Lebanese fear that their country is on the brink of another catastrophic conflict.

The anonymous nature of the campaign adds to the tension. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the billboards, leaving many in Beirut wondering who is behind this bold move. Some speculate that the signs are the work of opposition circles, particularly within the Christian community, who have long voiced their disapproval of Hezbollah’s actions.

But even the most vocal opposition parties and civil society organizations have remained silent, refraining from publicly endorsing the campaign. This silence has only fueled speculation and concern.

Hezbollah, a powerful and well-armed group with deep ties to Iran, has long been a dominant force in Lebanese politics. However, its involvement in the conflict with Israel and its support for Hamas have drawn increasing criticism from within Lebanon. Shortly after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones at northern Israel, drawing Israeli airstrikes, mostly in southern Lebanon.

Clashes Over Vacant Apartments

Over 100,000 residents of southern Lebanon have fled their homes and the cost of living has skyrocketed. The economic strain is evident in the stories of Beirut residents, such as one who sarcastically remarked to her landlord, “I think you got confused. I asked for an apartment in the market, not in heaven,” after seeing the exorbitant rent increase.

As the war drags on, many Lebanese fear that Hezbollah’s actions will lead to further destruction. The terror group has already evacuated its headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which many see as a sign of preparation for escalation. Reports also indicate that Hezbollah operatives have also fled southern Lebanon, raising concerns that they may seek refuge in areas that have so far remained untouched by the fighting. This has sparked fears among locals that their communities will become targets if Hezbollah’s presence is discovered.

The situation is particularly dire in southern Lebanese villages like Toura and Ita A-Sha’ab, where residents fleeing the conflict have clashed with Hezbollah operatives over access to vacant apartments.

For many, the billboards are a symbol of the frustration and desperation felt by a population caught in the crossfire of a conflict they have little control over. While the signs remain “politically orphaned,” with no group willing to publicly adopt them, they nonetheless represent a significant shift in public sentiment. As one opposition leader noted, the billboards “represent the opinion of the overwhelming majority of Lebanese, of all sects and regions,” who feel that their lives and livelihoods are being sacrificed for a cause they do not believe in.

Hezbollah has vowed revenge for a separate Israeli airstrike in Beirut which killed Fuad Shukr. He was responsible for a deadly rocket attack on Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children in the Druze village. A member of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, the terror group’s highest decision-making body on military affairs, Shukr was regarded as Hezbollah’s “Defense Minister” and right-hand man to Hezbollah chief Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah.

Nearly 80,000 Israelis were forced to evacuate their homes near the Lebanon border when Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones in October. Hezbollah leaders have said they will continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. The attacks have killed 26 civilians and 18 soldiers.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Israel is also bracing for an Iranian attack since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Israel has not confirmed or denied responsibility for the assassination.

