In broad daylight, the IDF attacked an Iranian weapons shipment Thursday on the Syria-Iraq border, according to a report broadcast on Israel’s Channel 13 News.

The convoy was traveling to eastern Syria to deliver the weapons from Iraq when it was attacked by an unidentified aircraft.

At least 12 Iranian-backed militants fighting with Assad regime are killed in an air strike conducted by US-led coalition forces in eastern Syria – AA citing sources — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 11, 2021

The strike was apparently carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, quoted by Israel’s Channel N12 news team, which reported that “some attributed responsibility for the incident to the State of Israel.”

Strike on Syria-Iraq border targeted a shipment of missile components, @IntelliTimes says; earlier reports indicated that pro-Iran militias in eastern Syria were hiding heavy weapons in locations that are harder to bomb. — Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) February 11, 2021

The attack, which took place near Abulkamal in the eastern Syrian Deir ez-Zour province, was probably carried out by an armed drone.

Israel’s Air Force has been training recently for missions deep behind enemy lines, as the IDF begins to shift its focus to eastern Syria, where Iran is setting up a large military base for a future conflict with the Jewish State.