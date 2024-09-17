Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

The Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon is holding Israel responsible for the massive cyber attack on Tuesday afternoon that simultaneously blew up thousands of pagers carried by operatives of the Iranian proxy throughout Lebanon and Syria.

“After examining all the facts, current data and available information about the sinful attack that took place this afternoon, we hold the “Israeli” enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression that also targeted civilians and led to the martyrdom of a number of people and the injury of a large number with various wounds,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Advertisement





“Our martyrs and wounded are the symbol of our struggle and sacrifices on the road to Al-Quds, in victory for our honorable people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and continuous field support. Our position of victory, support and backing for the valiant Palestinian resistance will remain a source of pride and honor for us in this world and the hereafter,” the statement read.

“This treacherous and criminal enemy will certainly receive its just punishment for this sinful aggression, from where it expects it or not, and Allah is witness to what we say.”

Hezbollah refers to its terrorists who have died with the euphemism, “on the road to Al-Quds (Jerusalem).”

Terrorist organizations from across the region conveyed their condolences and encouragement to the Lebanese terrorist army.

Nearly 3,000 operatives were wounded, including at least 500 in critical condition, and eight confirmed dead after pagers carried by the terrorists blew up simultaneously across Lebanon and Syria.

Among the wounded with Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, who was taken to a hospital for “minor injuries,” according to Iranian news media.

Share this article on WhatsApp: