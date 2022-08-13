Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
An old Israeli tank with a flag overlooking the Syrian town of Quneitra in the Golan Heights on Feb. 11, 2018.

The IDF attacked a position in Syria manned by Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, near Israel’s northern border in the Golan Heights.

An IDF tank opened fire Friday at a Hezbollah observation outpost used for surveillance and intelligence collection on Israel in the Quneitra area, according to multiple reports.

The tank fired at least one and possibly two shells at a position near the town of Al-Hamidiyah, according to the report.

The IDF dropped leaflets in Quneitra on Friday after the attack, warning the officers of Syrian armed forces not to collaborate with Hezbollah, according to Middle East journalist Joe Truzman.

There are conflicting reports on the number of casualties in the attack.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, “Two civilians were wounded when a tank belonging to the Israeli occupation forces fired two shells near the village of Hamidiya.”

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the attack and two people, unidentified, were in an area bordering Israel’s Golan Heights when the IDF launched the attack.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that three Hezbollah operatives were killed in the shelling.

