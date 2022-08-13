Photo Credit: IDF
IDF halts fire at an Islamic Jihad target when a child enters the zone. August 2022

During Operation Breaking Dawn, an IDF tank was about to destroy an Islamic Jihad terrorist lookout position, when a motorcycle drove up carrying a man and a little girl. The girl began playing around the terror target. The IDF halted the attack and waited until the girl was out of range, and only then blew up the position.

רגע לפני התקיפה: צוות הטנק זיהה ילדה בעמדת הג'יהאד – ועצר את האש | תיעוד חדש מ"עלות השחר"@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/TzW7NUgYvz

— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 12, 2022

