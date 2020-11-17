Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

An IDF force a short while ago uncovered a cluster of explosive charges in Israeli territory near the border fence with Syria in the southern Golan Heights, the IDF spokesperson reported Tuesday afternoon.

Combat engineering forces neutralized the exposed charges near the area where an IDF force thwarted an attempt to place explosives about three months ago.

The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for any action taken in its territory and will not allow any violation of Israeli sovereignty, the IDF Spokesperson declared.