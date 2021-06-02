Photo Credit: Gili Eliyahu Adler/TPS

The IDF attacked a military position on Monday night near Al-Hurriyah in the Quneitra District in southern Syria, adjacent to the border with the Golan Heights, several sources reported.

The Alma Research and Education Center in northern Israel estimates that there was Hezbollah-linked operational activity in the area at the time of the attack.

Hezbollah’s Southern Command and the Golan File unit operate in this area.

The IDF has previously hit targets in this area.

Some sources reported that Israeli artillery targeted a reconnaissance point belonging to the 90th Brigade of the First Corps of the Syrian regime forces.

Other reports say that troops from the IDF’s 401st recon unit and an Engineering Corps special unit detonated an observation post of the Syrian army set up inside an Israeli enclave on the Syrian border.

On May 27, the Israeli Air Force dropped flyers on the outskirts of the villages and towns of Quneitra Governorate warning the locals to stay away from Iranian and Hezbollah forces operating in the area.

The IDF announced in March 2019 that it had exposed a clandestine Hezbollah unit that was operating in southern Syria in the area near the border with Israel.

The unit’s objective is to establish another front against Israel from the Golan Heights, in addition to Hezbollah’s threat from Lebanon.

The IDF published classified information about the “Golan File,” the name for the unit whose purpose is to establish infrastructure and act against Israel at a time of deterioration.