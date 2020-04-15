Photo Credit: گورکن on Twitter

An Israeli drone attacked a Hezbollah car in Syria near the Masnaa border crossing with Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon, the terrorist group announced, saying there were no casualties. The Hezbollah press message said, “An Israeli drone first struck near a car transporting Hezbollah members. The passengers got out before the car was directly hit in a second strike.”

According to multiple Arab media sources, the attack targeted a senior Hezbollah official named Imad Karimi. Karimi drove the vehicle with three lower-ranked escorts. The first missile launched from the Israeli drone missed the vehicle, giving the passengers time to escape before the second missile hit.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that an Israeli drone bombed a military vehicle (Jeep), believed to be affiliated with Hezbollah, near Jadid Yabous crossing at the Syria-Lebanon border Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was hit with two missiles which caused substantial material damage. “The fate of people who were in the targeted vehicle has yet to be known.”

Anadolu cited a Hezbollah source who said that four Hezbollah members were in the vehicle on their way to Lebanon from Syria. They detected an Israeli drone in Wadi al-Qarn area over Syria. He added that the vehicle was hit and destroyed near Jdaidit Yabws, a village located 45 kilometers west of Damascus, Syria.