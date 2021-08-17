Photo Credit: Flash 90
Smoke rises near Quneitra, north of the Israeli Golan Heights border (archive image).

A Syrian army observation point in the southwestern sector of the country was struck Tuesday night. The target was in the northern Quneitra province, located across the border from Israel’s Golan Heights.

Israeli Defense Forces are being blamed by Syrian state media for firing two missiles at the military site.

Syria’s SANA state media agency reported that “initial information indicate to an Israeli missile aggression west of Hadar town.”

The Syrian Air Defense System activated in response to the threat, state media said.

Explosions were heard in an area where military defectors quoted by the Al Arabiya news network say Iranian-backed militias are ‘dug in.’

Two missiles were fired at a military target near the Druze town of Hader, across from Israel’s Golan Heights, according to the Hezbollah-linked Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television channel.

The strike targeted regime forces in an Iranian-backed NDF position on the Qars al-Nafl hill, reported to be an Iranian observation point west of Hader in Quneitra province.

The post is reportedly manned jointly by Iranian proxies from the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization, and operatives from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force.

The Syrian Army’s Fourth Division and Iran-backed militias were apparently planning to enter new areas and set up military posts in Quneitra province through the displacement of residents, according to the ORSAM Center for Middle Eastern Studies.

Israel did not confirm or deny the IDF was behind the strike. An IDF spokesperson said, “We don’t comment on foreign reports,” Reuters reported.

There was no immediate information on casualties and/or damage.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
