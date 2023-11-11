Photo Credit: Doron Horowitz / Flash 90

Two rockets were fired at Israel from Syria on Saturday evening, the IDF said in a brief announcement.

“A short while ago, following the sirens that sounded in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, two launches were identified from Syria toward Israeli territory that fell in open areas,” the IDF said.

Advertisement





No casualties were reported.

Israeli forces returned fire to the source of the attack.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens activated in the southeast area of the Golan Heights, including in the communities of Avnei Eitan, Nov and Alei Ad.

Local sources said the rockets were launched towards Israel from an area under the control of the Shia militias in Dera’a, in southern Syria.

On Friday night, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told news outlets at a briefing that Israeli forces struck a terrorist organization in Syria that launched a UAV towards Israeli territory.

“This is a similar aircraft to the aircraft that struck the school in the city of Eilat,” he noted.

“We will continue to respond decisively to any terrorist target in Syria. Syria is a sovereign state and the Syrian regime is responsible for any act that takes place in its territory.

“Of course, we are examining any event of aircraft infiltration, including this one. We are examining how civilians are alerted to such events, the content of the alerts, how they appear on our radars and how we intercept such targets. We examine our own actions at the Home Front Command Headquarters, in the Air Force, the General Staff Headquarters and the Operations Directorate, in order to provide our civilians with better defense.”