Columbia University released a statement announcing consequences for student chapters of two organizations leading organizing protests across the country in support of the Hamas terrorist organization that rules the Gaza Strip.

Gerald Rosberg, senior executive vice president of the university and chair of its Special Committee on Campus Safety, said the college would suspend Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) through the end of the semester—meaning, for the next month.

“This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated university policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings, and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation,” he stated.

The suspension will prevent the student groups from holding campus events or receiving funds from the university.

Reinstatement for next semester will require “a commitment to compliance with university policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with university officials.”