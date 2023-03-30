Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Syria has blamed the Israeli Air Force for a missile attack late Wednesday night that targeted “several positions” near Damascus.

Explosions were heard by residents at around 1:20 am local time, according to Syria’s state-run SANA news agency.

State media claimed Israel launched “a number of missiles” from the Golan Heights in an air strike that injured two soldiers and caused “material damage.”

Syrian air defenses allegedly shot down “some” of the missiles, according to a Syrian military source quoted by SANA.

Earlier this month, Israel allegedly carried out two air strikes on Aleppo International Airport, targeting a suspected arms depot used by Iran. The most recent attack was on March 22.

Three people were killed and flights were halted for three days following an air strike March 7 at the same airport.

On February 19, Israel allegedly attacked military targets in Damascus, including a battery of anti-aircraft munitions and building that housed state intelligence and security agencies and residential quarters for some senior state officials. In addition, the attack targeted a weapons warehouse used by Iranian and Hezbollah fighters. Fifteen people were killed, allegedly including civilians, among them two women.

A few hours later, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in opening remarks at a cabinet meeting, “We will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and we will not allow it to entrench on our northern border.”

Israeli air strikes – carried out for years – have been aimed at preventing Iran from delivering advanced weapons to its Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist organization.