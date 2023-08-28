Photo Credit: Министерство обороны Российской Федерации

Aleppo International Airport went out of service following an Israeli attack on Monday at dawn, the Syrian official news agency SANA reported.

“At about 4:30 AM on Monday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lattakia, targeting Aleppo Airport,” a military source told SANA.

The source added that “the aggression caused material damage to the airport runway, thus it went out of service.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that the Israeli strikes also targeted, with two missiles, weapons warehouses at the Nayrab military airport, where helicopters had been sighted on their way into the Syrian desert.

No causalities were reported, while the air defense system attempted to respond to the Israeli strikes. They failed and the Israeli missiles reached their targets.

Aleppo International Airport serves as a secondary hub for Syrian Air and Cham Wings.

SOHR documented 26 Israeli attacks in 2023: 19 airstrikes and seven rocket attacks by ground forces, during which Israel targeted several positions in Syria, destroying nearly 61 targets, including buildings, weapons and ammunition warehouses, headquarters, centers, and vehicles. These strikes killed 61 combatants and injured 69 others. The fatalities are distributed as follows:

• 24 members of regime forces, including two officers.

• 24 Iranian-backed non-Syrian militiamen.

• Six members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

• Four Iranian-backed Syrian militiamen.

• Three members of the Lebanese Hezbollah.

In addition, those attacks left a man and a woman dead and other civilians injured.

The attacks are distributed regionally as follows:

• Damascus and Rif Dimashq: 12 attacks.

• Al-Quneitera: six attacks.

• Hama: one attack.

• Tartus: two attacks.

• Aleppo: three attacks.

• Al-Suwaidaa: three attacks.

• Daraa: two attacks.

• Homs: three attacks.

SOHR pointed out that Israel sometimes targets more than one province in a single attack.