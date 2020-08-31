Photo Credit: Medium
600 mostly leftwing Jewish groups placed this ad in “The New York Times” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Jewish youth group NCSY has distanced itself from a recent ad organized by a far-left group in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after a member signed onto it without authorization.

The NCSY, formerly known as the National Conference of Synagogue Youth, which serves as a Jewish youth group under the auspices of the Orthodox Union, was listed as one of the 600 mostly leftwing Jewish groups that signed onto a full-page ad that appeared in The New York Times on Friday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Advertisement

“NCSY was incorrectly referenced in a New York Times advertisement placed by BEND THE ARC,” stated the national Jewish youth organization in a statement. “The leadership of NCSY was not contacted by the organizers of the advertisement, who instead relied on an email from a student participant to signify our approval.”

“NCSY continues to advocate, educate and work towards a society that is free of bigotry and racism and that reflects our core biblical values, that all people are created in the image of G-d, and that each human life is of infinite value,” continued the organization.

Groups that signed the ad include the Anti-Defamation League, J Street, IfNotNow, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, Jewish Council for Public Affairs, HIAS, Hebrew College, Jewish Voice for Peace, Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, Zioness Movement, Young Democrats of America Jewish Caucus, but not NCSY.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...