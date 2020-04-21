Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

State-run Syrian media reported late Monday night that aerial defenses responded to air strikes that targeted sites in the central part of the country.

Advertisement



The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) attributed the attack to the Israeli Air Force. There has been no comment from Israel, in accordance with government policy.

Local sources said the air strikes targeted sites that are used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), near Palmyra, east of Homs. Multiple explosions were heard by residents in the area, according to the Sputnik news agency and other international news sources.

Iran’s Foreign Minister in Damascus

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Damascus Monday for the first time in a year to meet with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, with both men wearing face masks and Zarif in blue plastic gloves as well.

There are more than 83,500 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Iran, and the Tehran government has officially acknowledged the deaths of at least 5,200 citizens from the virus.

Zarif told Assad that the targeted assassination by drone attack in Iraq earlier this year of IRGC Quds Force Commander, General Qassem Soleimani would not change Iran’s support “for the resistance and the fight against terrorism in the region,” according to the Tasnim News Agency.

Zarif met earlier in the day with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem; the two stressed “the importance of continued coordination and the exchange of information and expertise between . . . the two countries to enhance their ability to confront” the pandemic,” according to a report published by Aljazeera.