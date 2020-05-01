Photo Credit: IDF

The Syrian regime official news agency SANA reported from Quneitera overnight Friday that “the Israeli enemy launched a missile aggression on sites in the southern region and damages were restricted to materials. A SANA reporter said that helicopters of the Israeli enemy launched an aggression at midnight with a number of missiles, from over the occupied Syrian Golan, on sites in the southern region and damages were restricted to materials.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited its activists who said that sporadic explosions were heard in the western part of Daraa governorate, which is in the south-west of the country and is bordered by Jordan to the south, and Israel to the west. The explosions were “caused by Israeli shelling targeting military posts of regime forces and Iranian militias in Tal Ahmar and rural Ma’ariya, west of Daraa, and the Tal al-Ahmar al-Gharbi area in Al-Quneitra near the administrative border with Daraa governorate in southern Syria. No casualties have been reported yet.”

On Monday, April 20, Syrian sources said Israel launched air strikes at Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and Hezbollah targets in Syria Arab Army (SAA) bases near the Tiyas (T-4) Air Base and Palmyra, in the Homs governorate.

Last Sunday, Defense Minister Bennett said: “Be alert to things and you will see or hear. Not only do we continue to block Iranian consolidation in Syria, we have moved unequivocally from blocking to pushing them out.”

The DM continued: “Iran does not rest for a moment. But neither do we. I don’t think Iran has the upper hand. We are determined, we are more determined, and I’ll tell you why – for Iran, Syria is an adventure 1,000 kilometers from home. For us it’s our life. We are much more determined. Iranian soldiers who come to Syrian soil and work there – their blood in their own heads. They risk their lives, pay with their lives and will go on more intensely. We will not give up nor allow the establishment of a frontal Iranian base in Syria.”