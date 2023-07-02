Photo Credit: Cheotic / Wikimedia

Fragments from a Syrian missile that exploded in the air over Israel landed in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat, just after midnight on Saturday night. No one was reported injured, according to Galei Tzahal radio.

The explosion at approximately 12:30 AM was heard over much of southern and central Israel, it was especially loud in the Gush Etzion region. There are unconfirmed reports that the Syrian missile exploded mid-air because it was intercepted by the David’s Sling anti-missile system, possibly over Beit Shemesh.

The IDF says the missile was an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria. Pictures show that fragments that landed are as tall as a man. The IDF has not issued any special instructions at this point. It is suspected to have been an S-200 missile, and it flew some 400 kilometers, according to Abu Ali Express.

Syrians report that the IDF is attacking Homs, Syria.

Jewish Press News Desk
