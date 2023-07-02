Photo Credit: FlightRadat24.com / Screenshot

A level 2 emergency has been declared at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Saturday night.

Flight UAL91 from Tel Aviv to Newark declared an emergency due to a broken window on the plane. As of 12:40 PM, FlightRadar24 shows the plane has been flying in circles over the Mediterranean and dumping fuel before it returns to land at the airport.

There are 339 people on board.

Emergency teams are standing by at the airport. It’s expected to land just before 1AM (Israel time).

Update: The plane landed safely a few minutes before 1 AM.