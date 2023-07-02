Photo Credit: FlightRadat24.com / Screenshot
UAL91 . July 2, 2023

A level 2 emergency has been declared at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Saturday night.

Flight UAL91 from Tel Aviv to Newark declared an emergency due to a broken window on the plane. As of 12:40 PM, FlightRadar24 shows the plane has been flying in circles over the Mediterranean and dumping fuel before it returns to land at the airport.

Advertisement


There are 339 people on board.

Emergency teams are standing by at the airport. It’s expected to land just before 1AM (Israel time).

Update: The plane landed safely a few minutes before 1 AM.

 

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhere Am I: Not an Airline
Next articleSyrian Missile Explodes Over Southern Israel
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR