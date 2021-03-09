Photo Credit: Ricardo Stuckert/ABr via Wikimedia
Bashar and Asma al-Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, First Lady Asma both have become infected with COVID-19, the Reuters news agency reported Monday.

Assad and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus after both began experiencing mild symptoms of the virus, according to a statement issued Monday by the Syrian president’s office.

The statement said both were in “good health” and will continue to work during their quarantine at home.

