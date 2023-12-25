Photo Credit: Pixabay / Dilek Duman

Turkey’s support of the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization and its barbaric war against Israel has had an unexpected effect on one of the most popular beverages in the Jewish State: coffee.

The Strauss Group, which owns the Elite brand coffee, has made a decision to remove the words “Turkish coffee” from the product due to its negative connotation following October 7th, when Hamas invaded southern Israel, slaughtered more than 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians, and abducted 250 others, dragging them into Gaza.

Advertisement





The words “Turkish Coffee” will instead be replaced with patriot slogans, the company said.

“Turkish Coffee is part of many very Israeli moments. It is much more than just a cup of coffee; it is our unity and our love for the land,” said Strauss Coffee Israel Vice President of Marketing Ofri Shabo.

“To strengthen our soldiers, we decided to update the packaging during the war and to put out a line of mottos with messages of unity, hope, and belief in the justness of our path,” Shabo added.

The slogans include Hebrew-language phrases such as: “Am Israel Chai” (the People of Israel Live), “Victory Generation”, “We Have No Other Homeland,” and “Strong Together.”

To those inclined to try the product for the first time, here’s the best way to prepare it: Take a heaping tablespoon of the coffee and place it in a 7 oz glass. If you prefer your coffee sweetened, this is the time to add sugar to your taste. Add boiling water, to fill about half or three-quarters of the glass, and stir briskly for 15 to 30 seconds. Let the coffee steep until the grounds settle in the bottom of the glass. (Some people also add a Middle Eastern spice combination (hel) which has cinnamon, cardamom and ginger. Others simply add ground cardamom.)

Leaders of Hamas freely come and go in Turkey, where they are hosted magnificently by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a strong support of the Muslim Brotherhood organization that spawned the terrorist group. Last month, Erdogan called on Germany to take steps to release the thousands of Palestinian Authority terrorists incarcerated in Israel.

“Israel is holding nearly 10,000 hostages. Take a step toward their release, Germany, and we will make an effort to save hostages held by Hamas,” Erdogan said November 18 in Berlin at the 62nd National Turkish Students Union General Assembly.

To be clear, Israel is not holding hostages — as opposed to the captives who were tortured and abducted from a music festival and nearby homes by Hamas terrorists. The Palestinian Authority prisoners to whom Erdogan referred convicted terrorists and/or terror suspects considered too dangerous to remain free while court proceedings are underway.

Strauss Group said it “decided to enlist the coffee that is so loved by [Israeli] soldiers” to launch its new war edition.

To those inclined to try the product for the first time, here’s the easiest way to prepare it.

1. Add one heaping tablespoon of the coffee and place it in a 7 oz glass or in any cup you prefer.

2. If you prefer your coffee sweetened, this is the time to add sugar to your taste and any other spice you like.

3. Add boiling water, to fill about half or three-quarters of the glass, and stir briskly for 15 to 30 seconds.

4. Allow the coffee to steep until the grounds settle in the bottom of the glass.

Note: Some people cook this coffee in a long-handled pot called a “feenjon,” which creates a thicker and darker brew. If you choose to do so, combine the coffee, sweetener and spices with cold water instead of hot and then bring to a boil. Reduce the heat until it simmers, and then raise it to a boil again, repeating the process at least once more before pouring out. Some people also add a Middle Eastern spice combination (hel) which has cinnamon, cardamom and ginger. Others simply add ground cardamom.

Sip and savor!