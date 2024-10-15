Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

Israeli authorities said an August suicide bombing attack in Tel Aviv was masterminded by Hamas headquarters in Turkey. Eight suspects were indicted Tuesday in connection with the attack.

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a Tel Aviv synagogue on Aug. 18, injuring one passerby. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out in cooperation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The bomber, Jafar Mona, was a member of Hamas from Shechem (Nablus).

Investigators “uncovered an extensive Hamas network in Nablus, directed by senior figures operating out of Turkey,” the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israeli Police said.

“What emerges from the investigation clearly teaches about the establishment of the Hamas headquarters in Turkey and the many efforts made by the Hamas headquarters abroad against Judea and Samaria in order to set fire to the area and carry out infernal attacks in Israel.” they added.

According to authorities, this network was tasked with carrying out additional attacks in Israel. Among those arrested were individuals who allegedly maintained direct contact with Abada Belal, a high-ranking Hamas member in Turkey who authorities believe provided training and 111,000 shekels ($41,000) for the bombing and other attacks.

Belal was deported from Israel as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange of 2011.

During raids conducted as part of the investigation, security forces confiscated two explosive devices containing around four kilograms of TATP, a volatile substance often used in suicide bombings. Another four kilograms of TATP were discovered, along with other components intended for further attacks inside Israel.

The arrests were extended as authorities continued to gather evidence, eventually leading to formal charges.

In March, Israeli authorities thwarted a deadly terror attack directed from Hamas’s offices in Turkey as security forces seized a 12-kilogram explosive device.

The suspect, Anas Shurman, was recruited into Hamas by Turkey-based Hamas operative Imad Ebid.

Turkey’s ruling AKP Party is ideologically close to the Muslim Brotherhood and to Hamas, which is the Brotherhood’s Palestinian affiliate. Several senior Hamas operatives are based in Turkey with the blessings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli security forces have arrested more than 5,250 wanted Palestinians, of whom over 2,050 are associated with Hamas.

