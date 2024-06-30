Photo Credit: Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών

Ibrahim Kalin, who heads Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), on Sunday held talks with Hamas Political Bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh and his team in Doha, Qatar, Turkish security sources told Anadolu.

During their discussion, Haniyeh reportedly expressed appreciation for Turkey’s role in facilitating negotiations for ending the war in Gaza. The meeting covered several key topics, including:

An update on the current state of negotiations Ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza The assertion that Israel bears primary responsibility for implementing a ceasefire The need to increase humanitarian aid deliveries to the region

Advertisement





Kalin and Haniyeh met before in Qatar, on May 12. That same week, Speaking to Muslim scholars in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Netanyahu’s government did not want the war to end.

“We have seen that those who call themselves as a ‘land of freedom’ suddenly have diverted to fascism when Israel’s interests are at stake,” he said.

On June 3, Israel’s Shin Bet thwarted a deadly attack planned by Hamas under the direction of the terror organization’s headquarters in Turkey. The investigation made clear the role Turkey is currently playing in hosting and supporting the Hamas terrorist organization in its war against the State of Israel.

Share this article on WhatsApp: