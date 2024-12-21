Photo Credit: Itai Ron / Flash 90

At least 16 people were wounded in the wee hours of Saturday morning after Iran’s Yemeni proxies, the Houthis, launched a “Palestine-2” ballistic missile with a “hypersonic” warhead at central Israel.

The missile landed in a playground in Yafo (Jaffa), causing damage to the surrounding buildings and vehicles parked nearby.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response teams treated 16 people with minor shrapnel wounds caused by glass shards from windows shattered by the impact.

Fourteen others sustained minor injuries while racing to protected spaces, and seven people were treated for severe anxiety.

The injured were evacuated in stable condition to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon and Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, MDA said in a statement.

“The scene was complex as the blast impact affected apartments in the nearby buildings,” MDA paramedic Noam Weisbuch and senior EMT Noa Shimony said. Among the injured was a three-year-old girl, they added.

Red Alert sirens were triggered across central Israel at 3:50 am, prior to the impact. Millions of Israelis were awakened, with families forced to grab their children and race for safe spaces in Lod, Rehovot, Modi’in, Rishon Lezion, Ness Ziona, Holon, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Givat Shmuel, Gedera, and Givatayim, among numerous others.



“The Arrow system doesn’t provide Israel with safety against ‘Palestine 2’ missiles,” senior Houthi official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi boasted following the attack. “Our capabilities continue to develop, and the U.S., Europe and Israel’s defense systems failures continue.”

It’s not clear why Israel’s acclaimed long-range Arrow air defense system failed to intercept the missile, but it’s the second time this week that the Arrow failed to properly protect those who depend upon its accuracy. Early Thursday morning, the Arrow only partially intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis at central Israel. The partial interception left the missile warhead intact; upon impact, it destroyed an elementary school in the Ramat Efal neighborhood of Ramat Gan.

According to the IDF, several different types of interceptor missiles were launched at the target, but all of them failed to take down the incoming missile on Saturday morning.

“Following an IAF and IDF Home Front Command initial inquiry regarding the incident of a fallen missile fired from Yemen early this morning (Saturday), the incident is still being thoroughly examined. Some of the conclusions have already been implemented regarding interceptions and alerts,” the IDF said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“No further details regarding aerial defense activities and the alert system can be given due to information security considerations.

“We emphasize that aerial defense is not hermetic and the public must follow the Home Front Command instructions,” the IDF added.

For those wondering why Israel is intent on destroying Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons, consider this: The Iranians supplied the ballistic missiles that the Houthis are continuing to fire at the Jewish State. One such missile, equipped with a nuclear warhead, would indeed annihilate the State of Israel.

According to the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) watchdog organization, Iran currently has enough 60 percent-enriched uranium — a level of purity just a short technical step from the 90 percent enrichment required for military use — to create 12 such warheads, at minimum.

How long before they either launch such a missile themselves, or “gift” it to one of their proxies in the region for use against the Jewish State?

