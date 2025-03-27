Photo Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries

Red Alert sirens sent millions of Israelis racing for cover on Thursday at around 1:10 pm, in response to a Houthi missile attack launched from Yemen. Two hypersonic ballistic missiles were fired by the Iranian backed terror group.

The sirens were triggered in cities and towns from Tel Aviv and all along the Mediterranean coast to Netanya to Jerusalem, Gush Etzion, and Kiryat Arba-Hebron, eastern Gush Etzion, Beit Shemesh and as far south as Rehovot.

The missiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Array, with explosions heard as far south as the small desert city of Arad, overlooking the southern end of the Dead Sea.

Pieces of shrapnel from the interception were found in Hebron and other areas.

Thursday’s missile fire marks the seventh such attack since the US began intensive bombing of Houthi targets in Yemen earlier this month.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that US forces will continue to bomb the Houthis “for a long time” — until the Houthis pledge not to attack vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

