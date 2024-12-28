Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Red Alert sirens sent people in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Gush Etzion, the Negev and the “Shefelah” region of central Israel racing for protected spaces on Shabbat afternoon due to a long-range rocket attack launched from the northern Gaza city of Beit Hanoun.

Both rockets were intercepted.

“Following the sirens that sounded at 4:14 pm in the areas of Jerusalem, Negev, and HaShfela, two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from northern Gaza were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force,” the IDF said.

There were no reports of physical injuries or property damage.

In response to the attack, the IDF issued an urgent evacuation warning to civilians living in northern Gaza, the origin of the attack.

“Urgent warning to all those who have not yet evacuated the area marked on the map, specifically the Beit Hanoun area,” IDF Arabic Spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee said.

“This area has been warned many times in the past. The IDF is operating in this area with force. You must evacuate the area immediately and move south towards Salah a-Din Road. Moving via another road exposes you to danger,” Adraee warned.

Since Hamas launched its war against Israel on October 7, 2023, the IDF has carried out multiple operations to eliminate the thousands of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists and their stockpiles of rockets in the area.

Nevertheless, some terrorists and their rockets remain, forcing Israeli troops to continue their efforts.

240 Terrorists Arrested in Northern Gaza

On Saturday night, IDF and Shin Bet forces announced the completion of an operation to destroy a Hamas terrorist headquarters embedded within the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza city of Jabaliya.

More than 240 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were arrested in the area by the IDF’s 401st Brigade, Naval Commando Unit and Shin Bet intelligence personnel.

Several terrorists tried to disguise themselves as patients and medical staff, and a number of them also tried to escape in ambulances, the IDF said.

“Among the detainees who were transferred for investigation was the hospital director who is suspected of being a Hamas activist, along with Hamas anti-tank missile and engineering saboteurs, and about 15 saboteurs who participated in the October 7 massacre,” the IDF said.

