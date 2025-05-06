Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/FLASH90

Arab media is reporting that the Israeli Air Force struck the Sana’a International Airport in Yemen on Thursday afternoon. The attack comes an hour after Israel openly warned that the attack was on route.

נמל התעופה בצנעא pic.twitter.com/wwjHzYXOf7 — בז חדשות (@1717Bazz) May 6, 2025

According to reports, the IAF destroyed the passenger hall, all the civilian planes in the airport and other facilities. In addition, there are reports that Israel also hit a Yemen airbase north of the capital.

עוד כמה זוויות מצנעא לחובבי הגת ? pic.twitter.com/dOAHyoeqr4 — בז חדשות (@1717Bazz) May 6, 2025

הרגעים הראשונים של התקיפה בצנעא pic.twitter.com/TTb0w14EEL — בז חדשות (@1717Bazz) May 6, 2025

The Israeli attack is in response to the Houthi’s ballistic missile attack against Israel the other day which targeted Ben Gurion Airport.

The IDF said, “We have brought the main airport in Sana’a to a complete standstill.”

תיעודים חדשים מתקיפות צה״ל בתימן לכל הפרטים:https://t.co/qYTV34MEw3 pic.twitter.com/83ACG1jMBv — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 6, 2025

The IDF Spokesperson released the following statement (translated by Abu Ali Express): For the second time in less than a day, the Air Force attacked terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen.

The Air Force recently attacked and destroyed the Houthi terrorist organization’s infrastructure at the central airport in the Sana’a area, leading to its complete shutdown, following the Houthi terrorist organization’s firing on Ben Gurion Airport.

The airport, similar to the seaport of Hodeidah, which was attacked last night, is used by the Houthi terrorist organization to transfer weapons and operatives, and is regularly operated by the Houthi regime for terrorist purposes. This is another example of the Houthi terrorist organization’s use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist operations.

In addition, several central power stations in the Sana’a area were also attacked, which the Houthi terrorist regime exploits as a significant electricity supply infrastructure for the terrorist regime, another example of the Houthi regime’s use of the Yemeni people and their civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes.

The “Al-Imran” concrete factory north of the city of Sanaa was also attacked, an important resource for the Houthi terrorist regime and used to build the organization’s tunnels and military infrastructure. The attack on the factory constitutes a blow to the terrorist regime’s economy and its military buildup.

