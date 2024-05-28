Photo Credit: Pixabay / TranThangNhat
Eilat, on the northern shore of the Red Sea.

Overnight Eilat was rocked by explosions in the sky as Israeli air defenses shot down two drones that headed toward Israel’s southernmost city from the east.

While the drones never crossed into Israel’s air space, they were close enough for the explosions to be heard there.

No information was provided as to who may have launched the drones; however, Houthi terrorists based in Yemen – to the southeast of Eilat – have launched rockets at Eilat in the past.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

