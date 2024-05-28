Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Smoke rises after rockets fired from Lebanon hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, May 5, 2024.

During the night, fighter jets of the Israel Air Force attacked several targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanese territory.

Among the targets that were attacked, a munitions warehouse in the area of Meiss El Jabal and military buildings of the organization in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and al-Khiam.

On Monday evening, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked rocket launchers in Lebanon belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization from which rocket launches were made towards the Meron area in northern Israel earlier in the day.

In addition, there was an alert in the Kiryat Shmona area (Israel’s northernmost city on the Lebanese border) after about 25 rocket launches were detected that crossed towards the area. Some of them were intercepted.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

