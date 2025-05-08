Photo Credit: Ansar Allah Media Center

All flights at the Houthi-controlled Sana’a International Airport in Yemen have been suspended indefinitely due to the “extensive damage” resulting from Tuesday’s Israeli airstrikes.

“As a result of the Israeli aggression on Sana’a International Airport and the resulting extensive damage, it was decided to suspend all flights to and from the airport until further notice,” airport director Khaled al-Shayef told the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news network.

The attack destroyed the airport’s passenger hall, all of its terminals, a warehouse and six aircraft that were on the tarmac, including three of the four planes belonging to Yemen’s national airline. The fourth plane was in Oman at the time and remains in that country.

Al-Shayef said it will cost more than $500 million to repair the damage at the airport.

“It will take a long time to rehabilitate and resume the airport’s operations,” he explained. “The enemy caused heavy losses after attacking with two types of missiles. The enemy destroyed the terminals, along with all the equipment and devices in them. The warehouse was completely destroyed.”

Israeli airstrikes destroyed Yemen’s main Hodeidah Port the day before (Monday), along with several power plants, oil storage facilities and a concrete factory linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The airstrikes came in response to a hypersonic ballistic missile strike by the Houthis Sunday on Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport. Multiple international airlines canceled flights to and from the Jewish State following that attack.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have pledged to continue their attacks against Israel until the war started by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist organization — a fellow Iranian proxy — is brought to an end.

