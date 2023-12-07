Photo Credit: Dietrich Klose / Flickr / CC SA 2.0

The United States has asked Israel not to respond to attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen lest it spark a wider regional conflict, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The United States told Israel to let the American military deal with the Houthis, the paper reported, citing U.S. and other government officials.

The Iranian-backed proxy group fired a surface-to-surface missile towards Israel’s southern coastal city of Eilat on Wednesday. It was intercepted by Israel’s Arrow air-defense system.

The missile, destroyed in the Red Sea area, “did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians,” said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

Air-raid sirens were activated in Eilat “according to policy,” sending approximately 60,000 people running for shelter.

Houthis have launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Israeli in recent weeks, some thwarted by Israel, others by U.S. or Saudi forces.

On Sunday, the Iranian terror proxy’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that “our armed forces will resume targeting the Zionist occupation entity with painful and decisive blows” in response to what he described as “brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

On Nov. 9, the Houthis fired a ballistic missile at Eilat, which was intercepted by Israel’s Arrow 3 in the aerial-defense system’s first operational use.

On Oct. 31, the Arrow 2 air defense system for the first time intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from the Red Sea area.

Israel has bolstered its naval presence in the Red Sea area in response to the attacks.

Missile boats were deployed “as part of the increased defense efforts in the region,” the IDF said.