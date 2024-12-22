Photo Credit: Pixabay

Coalition Forces struck Yemen’s Defense Ministry headquarters in the capital, Sana’a, late Saturday night, with US and UK warplanes attacking a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility. Both were operated by the Iranian-backed Houthis in territory controlled by the terrorist organization, according to US Central Command. Houthi commanders were also eliminated in the strike.

CENTCOM Conducts Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Houthi Missile Storage and Command/Control Facilities in Yemen TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by… pic.twitter.com/YRWWQJIweP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 21, 2024

Advertisement





“CENTCOM forces conducted the deliberate strikes to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden,” US Central Command said in a statement following the attack.

“During the operation, CENTCOM forces also shot down multiple Houthi one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) over the Red Sea,” CENTCOM reported, adding that the operation involved US Air Force and US Navy assets, including F/A-18 warplanes.

“The strike reflects CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment to protect US and coalition personnel, regional partners, and international shipping,” CENTCOM added.

No mention was made of the Houthi ballistic missile attack aimed at central Israel earlier in the day.

A spokesperson for the country’s Iranian proxy, Ansar Allah (Houthis) confirmed the attack.

Breaking | American-British aircraft launch airstrikes targeting the Yemeni capital, Sana’a. pic.twitter.com/2jbkFWJN88 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 21, 2024

Senior Houthi official Nasruddin Amer confirmed the attacks, writing, “A new aggression on the capital, Sana’a,” on the X social media platform. “Escalation will only lead to escalation and the solution will only be to stop the aggression on Gaza.”

عدوان جديد على العاصمة صنعاء .. التصعيد لن يجر الا التصعيد والحل لن يكون إلا بوقف العدوان على غزة فقط . — نصر الدين عامر | Nasruddin Amer (@Nasr_Amer1) December 21, 2024

Nasruddin is the deputy chairman of the Houthi (Ansar Allah) Media Authority, and chairman of the board of directors of Yemen’s SABA news agency.

The Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen news outlet reported an “intensive flight of warplanes over the Yemeni capital.”

Saturday night’s airstrikes were the third such attack by US forces against Houthi strongholds this week.

CENTCOM Conducts Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Houthi Missile Storage and Command/Control Facilities in Yemen TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by… pic.twitter.com/YRWWQJIweP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 21, 2024

Israel was quick to deny involvement in the attack, with a brief report on its public broadcaster saying, “The attack on Sana’a is not Israeli.”

“High explosive bombs” were also used by US and UK forces to target Mount Attan, south of the capital, according to various reports.

Earlier in the day, the Houthis launched a long-range ballistic missile – which the group described as a “hypersonic missile” – at central Israel.

The long-range Arrow aerial defense system failed to intercept the missile, which landed in a playground in Yafo, part of Greater Tel Aviv. Numerous surrounding buildings and vehicles parked nearby were damaged by the impact of the missile, which left a huge crater in the playground.

Miraculously, no one was killed, but dozens were injured by shards of shattered glass and while running for protective spaces. Most of the victims sustained minor injuries.

In response, Israel is preparing for another attack against the Houthis and is in “close coordination” with the US military; among other things, messages have been conveyed to CENTCOM to increase its attacks on Iran’s Yemeni proxy.

The Israeli message conveyed to the coalition urged escalated attacks coordinated with Israel in response to the ongoing Houthi attacks on Israel and on vessels in the Red Sea, which Israel said are destabilizing regional stability, Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN News reported Saturday night.

Share this article on WhatsApp: