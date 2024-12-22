Photo Credit: NYPD / X

The NYPD is increasing its presence at holiday markets and similar sites following a deadly terror attack this weekend in Germany.

Police have already increased security at holiday markets, but will now boost their presence further, Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner wrote in a post on the X social media platform.

Advertisement





“We are closely monitoring recent events in Germany and coordinating with our partners. While we have not identified any specific or credible threats to NYC at this time, resources have been deployed to various Christmas markets and other locations out of an abundance of caution,” she said.

We are closely monitoring recent events in Germany and coordinating with our partners. While we have not identified any specific or credible threats to NYC at this time, resources have been deployed to various Christmas markets and other locations out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/qL1qg6Kzfd — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 20, 2024

At least five people were killed and more than 200 were injured when a Saudi specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy plowed his black BMW into a busy outdoor Christmas market at around 7 pm Friday in Magdeburg, Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters that nearly 40 of the injured “are so seriously injured that we must be very worried about them,” Voice of America reported.

The 50-year-old perpetrator, who described himself as a “former Muslim” was arrested by police at the scene. He has lived in Germany for nearly 20 years, practicing medicine in Bernburg, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the town he attacked, VOA reported.

In posts on social media, the suspect accused German authorities of failing to do enough to combat the “Islamism of Europe.”

A similar holiday terrorist attack took place in Berlin in 2016.

Germans took to the streets following the attack to protest the country’s liberal mass immigration policies, chanting “Deportations now.”

In New York City, a senior NYPD official said additional officers will be deployed to high-profile locations across the city as well as increasing their presence at holiday markets.

Share this article on WhatsApp: