The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday evening released real-time footage filmed as Israeli fighter pilots struck Houthi military targets at Port Hudaydah on Saturday evening, the first such strike by Israeli forces in Yemen.

The footage shows Israeli missiles hitting four large container cranes and includes scenes of fighter jets being refueled and returning to Israel. The mission, code-named “Outstretched Arm,” targeted fuel depots and energy infrastructure at the port, destroying about ten percent of the country’s economy and preventing weapon imports from Iran at the facility.

Although the exact number and type of aircraft that took part in the operation remains classified, it is known that F-15 and F-35 warplanes comprised much of the contingent that carried out the attack, along with an unknown number of refueling aircraft, medical support and rescue aircraft and personnel.

Four separate pilots confirm their missiles struck the oil storage tanks at the port.



Pilots filmed documentation of the aerial refueling that took place to ensure that the aircraft that flew to Yemen, more than 1,800 kilometers away from Israel, could also return safely.



Israel Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar congratulated the pilots on a job well done as they flew home to Israel. “We are very proud of you,” he said. “Have a safe trip home.”



The IDF also released brief documentation of the warplanes taking off for their mission and landing upon their return to Israel.



The flight to Yemen took slightly more than two and a half hours; Israeli fighter pilots set out on their mission at approximately 3 pm Saturday afternoon, and attacked Port Hudaydah at 6 pm sharp. They returned to Israel at around 9 pm.

Israel anticipates retaliation from the Houthis and their fellow Iranian proxies in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah (which issued a warning within hours of the attack). Iranian proxies in Gaza, however — Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations — are a little busy at the moment fighting for their own survival in the face of effective, targeted attacks by Israeli ground, naval and air forces.

