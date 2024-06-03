Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

The entire United Hatzalah family bows its head in sorrow and grief upon receiving the bitter news that our dedicated volunteer EMT, Dolev Yehoud HYD, is no longer among the living. Dolev was among those murdered on October 7th by Hamas terrorists and his body was recently uncovered in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Dolev was a proud volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah and had received a commendation from the organization for his dedicated service just days before the horrific October 7th massacre. On that fateful morning, as the attack began, Dolev and his family were sheltering in their saferoom in Kibbutz Nir Oz. When he realized the seriousness of the attack and that Hamas terrorists had infiltrated Israel and were attacking civilians, Dolev sprang into action, left his family in the safety of their saferoom, and heroically went out to provide aid to the wounded under fire. Sadly, he never returned. His sister Arbel and her partner Ariel, were among those captured and taken hostage to Gaza.

Today, we received the devastating news that Dolev is no longer among the living.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, said: “Dolev treated hundreds of people as a volunteer EMT of United Hatzalah. He always acted for the sake of others and provided aid and assistance to all, even to people he did not know. The organization’s management, directors, branch heads, volunteers, and the entire United Hatzalah family, both here in Israel and around the world, pray for the elevation of his soul. We hope and yearn that Arbel, her partner Ariel, and all the remaining captives will soon return home to us, healthy and whole.”

Dolev leaves behind his beloved wife Sigal and his children: Raz, 8, Yotam, 7, Yaron, 4, and Dor, 8 months—born 16 days after Dolev’s kidnapping; his brother Neta; his sister Arbel, who is still held in captivity; and his dear parents, Yechiel and Yael.

The entire United Hatzalah family embraces the Yehoud family in these most difficult moments and will continue to accompany them through these trying times.