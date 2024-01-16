Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Judge Edward Davila, presiding over the US Northern District of California, on Monday ruled to dismiss a lawsuit against the University of California, Santa Cruz, Inside Higher Ed reported. The lawsuit contested the university’s practice of mandating faculty job applicants to provide statements outlining their contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on campus.

The dismissal was not based on the merits of the case, but because the plaintiff, John D. Haltigan, did not have the right of standing to sue since he never applied for the job that he cited in his lawsuit – a tenure-track position in developmental psychology that was offered in July of 2022.

In his lawsuit, Haltigan, a Ph.D. in developmental psychology, expressed his interest in a position at UC Santa Cruz. However, he contended that the requirement for a DEI statement clashed with his beliefs in “colorblind inclusivity,” “viewpoint diversity,” and “merit-based evaluation.” He asserted that adhering to the application process would have forced him to modify his behavior by either staying silent or renouncing his views to align with the University administration’s mandates.

The mandates, which were proposed by the chancellor’s office and took effect last spring, set “a DEIA competency and criteria framework that can serve as a minimum standard for evaluating all California Community College employees.”

Back I October 2023, two legal actions were initiated by professors from California community colleges challenging the regulations enforcing employees’ adherence to diversity, equity, inclusion, and access. According to the professors, these rules violate their First Amendment rights and compel them to integrate ideologies they do not endorse into their work, under the threat of potential job loss.

Haltigan has until February 2 to amend his complaint.