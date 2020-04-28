Photo Credit: Nicola Giordano / Pixabay

Israel’s Education Ministry has signed an agreement with Microsoft to provide students in the national education system with free software from the internet giant.

Under the deal, students in the Israeli education system – from elementary level through university — can download the latest version of Microsoft Office free of charge on up to five devices.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Go to the student portal of the Ministry of Education: https://eduil.org/login

2. Sign in with your username and password (the information for the Education Ministry you received from your child’s school)

3. If you don’t have your personal login information, sign in using your child’s Israeli ID (teudat zehut) number. A verification code will then be sent to the cell number that was linked to your child’s account. Enter the verification code that is sent to the cell phone and you will be signed in.

4. Download the Microsoft Office software to your PC. Once it’s installed on your computer, you can then also download it on to up to four additional devices (laptop, another desktop computer, tablet or smartphone). NOTE: the first download needs to be done on a computer.

5. Once you’ve downloaded the software, activate either Word or Excel and sign in using the username (xx.xx@office.eduil.org) and then the password you used to sign in to the Education Ministry portal, so you can activate your license.

Click here to see the instructions on the Ministry of Education’s website (NOTE: The instructions are in Hebrew, but you can run it through Google Translate.)