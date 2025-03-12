Photo Credit: New York attorney general/official portrait

Letitia James, the New York attorney general, defended the former Columbia University student who was arrested by federal agents on Saturday night for allegedly supporting Hamas and who reportedly let anti-Israel protests on the Ivy League campus.

“I am extremely concerned about the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, an advocate and legal permanent resident of Palestinian descent,” James stated on Monday.

Advertisement





She added that her office “is monitoring the situation” and has been in contact with Khalil’s lawyer.

Share this article on WhatsApp: