Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed a complaint on Wednesday with Israel Police after receiving a spate of death threats and harassing messages throughout the day, most of them on his cell phone.

The Justice Ministry issued a statement saying the attorney general provided testimony to police investigators over the threats, and that the messages appeared to be part of an organized campaign.

“You and your family will die,” said one of the messages. “You should kill yourself,” said another. “We’ll get you and your children,” said a third, with a photo of the A-G in a Nazi uniform, according to a report broadcast on Israel’s Hebrew-language Channel 12 News, which said he also received a video clip of a coffin being carried.

The Justice Ministry has not said who it believes may be behind the campaign of harassment.

The attorney general has indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three separate cases relating to corruption, with the trial scheduled to begin on May 24.

The prime minister denies the charges.