Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Four Border Police reserve companies that were activated due to the recent wave of terrorism joined forces operating all over the country on Sunday. The companies will operate in the central, northern, coastal and southern sectors for the benefit of strengthening security in the city centers and crowded centers.

They join 6 other Border Police reserve companies that were already called up over the last few weeks to provide extra security over the Passover/Ramadan/Easter holidays.

At the same time, Sunday morning at the Border Police Station above the Western Wall, in the presence of the Commissioner of Police, Ya’akov Shabtai, the senior command staff of the Israel Police and the Border Police, Border Police Commander Amir Cohen presented promotions to 18 reserve officers.

Commander Cohen said, “The forces of the Border Police are deployed with increased activity in all the sectors in order to maintain the safety of the citizens who observe the holiday routine. At the same time as the recruitment of the reserve companies this morning, we are preparing to recruit additional reserve companies immediately if the security situation escalates.”