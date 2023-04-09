Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Belzer Rebbe, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday morning after having been admitted with severe pain on Sunday to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The public is asked to pray for the complete and swift recovery of Rebbe Yissachar Dov ben Miriam.

Advertisement





This is not the first time the Rebbe has death with pain in recent months: the Rebbe has been contending with various health issues, including a minor stroke he suffered in early February.

“As the public saw in recent days during the [holiday], the Rebbe was suffering from strong pain,” said a statement from his household that was released Sunday evening.

“The Rebbe went to the hospital this afternoon for tests, and it appears that he probably has a fracture in his back, for which he will undergo surgery tomorrow at 8 am,” the statement continued. “It is superfluous to request that every hassid in every location daven for the refuah sheleimah [complete recovery] of the Rebbe Yissachar Dov ben Miriam.”