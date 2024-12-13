Photo Credit: Yonatan Zindel / Flash90

A week after the start of the war, all the fighters in a certain combat unit put on their uniforms, except for one reservist who arrived directly from abroad with a luxurious ceramic vest that he mysteriously lost. A few days later, he discovered a camera in the area where the missing equipment had been placed. Channel 14 reporter Yishai Friedman revealed that the culprit exposed by the CCTV footage astonished all the battalion’s soldiers (קשרים בצמרת: בנה של היועמ”שית גנב ציוד צבאי מלוחם ולא נשפט).

One of the officers who left the battalion chose to do this despicable thing and stole the vest in question. According to Friedman, this officer is the son of the Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. The vest contained ammunition and some sentimental items, and the stolen items will never be returned to its owner. This is because the thief will not be tried in a court martial and will not bear the consequences of his crime.

Battalion commander Nir Shimri, who also happens to be an attorney, is working to close the story quickly and quietly, Friedman reported. He is working together with his colleague, top-notch attorney Yosef Benkel, whose clients include the IDF, the negotiations team for the hostages, the Qatar Charity Foundation, and Israeli capitalists.

In a conversation between the reservist whose equipment was stolen and Benkel, the lawyer claimed that he was not there to protect anyone, cover for anyone, or smear anything. “I want to end the matter as nicely as possible,” he stated. According to Friedman, Benkel explained that he was helping the officer, the AG’s son, because he knew the battalion commander and “knew how to reach the right people in the family.”

Friedman reported that Miara’s son refused to pay the price of the stolen equipment, claiming it was too high. The battalion commander sought to close the matter within the IDF, and a replacement vest was given to the soldier.

Following his disappointment at the injustice done to him, the disappointed soldier resigned from the battalion and returned abroad.

According to Friedman, the IDF claimed that the AG’s son was a moral officer, and claims that contradict this were false. They also said that he had been removed from his position. They also denied that the officer received any concessions because of his connections.

It’s so reminiscent of the story about the neighbor who said, I never borrowed your car, I also returned it already, and it was scratched when you lent it to me.

