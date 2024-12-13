Photo Credit: Atta Jaber/Flash90

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday, marking their first face-to-face meeting in more than three years, as the pontiff has become more outspoken in his criticism of Israel’s military actions against Palestinian terrorists.

The two men held private talks at Vatican City’s Secretariat of State for half an hour. Francis and Abbas were said to have discussed their “good bilateral relations, highlighting the important contribution of the Catholic Church to Palestinian society, also in assisting in the very serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, where it is hoped that there will be a ceasefire and the release of all hostages as soon as possible.”

“Reiterating the condemnation of all forms of terrorism, the importance of reaching the solution for the two states only through dialogue and diplomacy was emphasized, ensuring that Jerusalem, protected by a special status, can be a place of encounter and friendship between the three great monotheistic religions,” according to the official Vatican statement.

According to the P.A.’s Wafa News Agency, Abbas wished Francis well ahead of Christmas, while urging churches around the world to mention “the suffering of the Palestinian people who yearn for peace, justice and liberation from the occupation” during the upcoming holiday season.

Abbas reportedly updated the pontiff on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria and called for an immediate halt to what he called ongoing “Israeli aggression against our people.”

He also stressed the need to “preserve the historical and legal status of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.”

Earlier on Thursday, Abbas inaugurated the new building of the P.A.’s diplomatic mission to the Church. The Vatican recognized “Palestine” as a state in 2015, and Abbas on Thursday called on all countries that have not yet done so to follow suit, Wafa reported.

Abbas, who touched down in Rome on Wednesday, is scheduled to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday, according to a schedule published by Wafa.

Both Meloni and Francis have recently become more vocal in their criticism of Israel’s military actions against Iranian-backed terrorism.

A nativity scene that went on display at the Vatican on Saturday featured a picture of baby Jesus lying on a PLO keffiyeh. The display comes at a time when anachronistic, revisionist narratives have spread about Jesus having been a “Palestinian”. The nativity scene was removed following a backlash.

The pre-Christmas meeting came weeks after the Catholic leader called for an international investigation to determine whether Israel’s actions in its war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza constituted genocide.

Meloni told parliament that she blocked all arms deals with the Jewish state, weeks after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. Among those murdered were three Italian-Israeli nationals.

