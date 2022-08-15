Photo Credit: IDF
An Israeli soldier participates in a counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria as part of the Israel Defense Forces' "Operation Breakwater," launched in March 2022 in response to a wave of deadly terror attacks.

(JNS & Israel Hayom) An eastern Jerusalem resident died on Monday morning after being shot by undercover police officers while attempting to stab them, according to the Israel Police.

The officers were conducting a search for illegal weapons in Muhammad Shaham’s home when he drew a knife and suddenly attacked, a police spokesman said.

Shaham was treated at the scene before being evacuated to hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

Israeli security forces arrested 19 wanted individuals throughout Judea and Samaria overnight Sunday as part of “Operation Breakwater,” which began in March in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks in major Israeli cities.
Several vehicles, as well as combat gear and weapons, were confiscated, according to the IDF.
Israeli forces came under fire during operations in the village of Kabatia just south of Jenin in northern Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The troops returned fire, and also deployed riot dispersal tools, the IDF said in a statement.
No Israeli casualties were reported.
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

