It was revealed for publication on Monday that the IDF discovered a major Hamas terror tunnel in northern Gaza. The tunnel crossed over the official border between Israel and Gaza but did not succeed in getting past the security barrier.

As parts of the tunnel could not be blown up, presumably because it runs under civilian areas, the IDF poured material into the tunnels to render them unusable.

The tunnel has two main routes dug from northern Gaza towards the Israeli communities located near the Gaza border.