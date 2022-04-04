Photo Credit: Israel Police / Twitter screengrab

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said Monday evening that military forces have foiled “at least” 10 terrorist attacks in the past two weeks, “thanks to intelligence and operations.”

Speaking at an Israeli Air Force ceremony, Kochavi added that “even at this moment, we are focused on thwarting further attacks,” but offered no details on the operations.

He added in his remarks, “The series of recent terror attacks is a testament to the professionalism, courage and determination with which IDF units act in order to overcome terror.”

In addition to the 10 foiled attacks, forces arrested 14 Jerusalem Arabs in the past three days on suspicions of planning more attacks and/or inciting others to carry out the terrorist operations, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

But that’s not all. It is impossible to estimate how many more terrorists may have been equipped in southern Israel had police not carried out an operation this weekend in a Bedouin town.

Hundreds of Weapons Found Buried in Barrels

Israel Police announced Monday they uncovered hundreds of weapons in the southern Negev Bedouin town of Lakiya.

נתפס מצבור גדול של אמצעי לחימה ביישוב לקיה בפעילות משותפת של בלשי תחנת עיירות ולוחמי מג"ב בוצע חיפוש במתחם בית ביישוב לקיה, במהלכו נחשף בעומק האדמה מצבור של אמצעי לחימה שהוסתר בתוך חביות pic.twitter.com/8btfumsBvA — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) April 4, 2022

The weapons, stored inside two huge barrels hidden deep underground, were found during a joint operation by Israel Police Negev Division detectives and Border Guard Police.

The alleged owner of the property on which they were found, a 45-year-old woman, was arrested.